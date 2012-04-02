FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Encana to speed up commercialization of liquids-rich assets
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Encana to speed up commercialization of liquids-rich assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says premature to speculate on size or value of any potential deals

* Plans partnerships for about 375,000 net acres in Alberta Duvernay

April 2 (Reuters) - Encana Corp said it will speed up commercialization of its oil and liquids-rich assets through partnerships, but the company did not say how much the deals were valued at.

Last week, Encana launched a formal search for a partner to help develop properties in the United States and Canada with potential for lucrative oil and liquids-rich natural gas, as it struggled with chronically depressed prices for dry gas.

“At this point, it is premature to speculate on the size or value of any potential transaction,” said Canada’s largest natural gas producer and one of the biggest in North America.

Encana said it plans to market partnership opportunities covering about 375,000 net acres in the Alberta Duvernay.

The company, which has land positions in liquids-rich areas such as the Tuscaloosa Marine shale, the Utica/Collingwood formations in Michigan and Eaglebine in East Texas, also said it is looking at partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of about 1.2 million net acres within these areas.

“Accelerating the rate of development on our oil and liquids-rich land holdings can be achieved by leveraging third-party capital which shortens our development timelines, reduces our cost structures,” Chief Executive Randy Eresman said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.