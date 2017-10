April 20 (Reuters) - Encana Corp said a unit of Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp, will invest C$602 million ($606.2 million) to buy a royalty interest in Encana’s coalbed methane resource field in southern Alberta.

The Japanese company will buy a 32.5 percent interest in the natural gas produced at the field. ($1 = 0.9931 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)