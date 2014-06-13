FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo Global in discussions to buy Alberta oil assets from Encana - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 13, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Apollo Global in discussions to buy Alberta oil assets from Encana - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to buy Encana Corp’s Bighorn Properties in Alberta, Canada in a deal expected to be worth about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A deal has not been reached and may still collapse, the report said, citing certain people close to the matter. (link.reuters.com/syv99v)

The report follows other deals by Apollo in natural gas over the last few weeks.

Apollo agreed to commit $700 million of capital in a partnership with oil and gas producer Zenergy LLC last week which will focus on oil assets in the Mid-Continent, Texas and the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas regions.

The company also agreed to provide $500 million to CSV Midstream Solutions Corporation in order to expand the natural gas and liquids provider’s operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

After years of weak prices for the fuel, Encana is selling off natural gas properties and adding more valuable oil and natural-gas liquids production to boost earnings.

Encana, Canada’s largest oil producer has moved to rapidly boost its oil production. The company agreed to pay $3.1 billion for Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc’s FCX.N properties in the south Texas Eagle Ford shale-oil field in May.

Encana was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.