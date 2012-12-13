FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana and PetroChina try another joint venture
December 13, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Encana and PetroChina try another joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 13 (Reuters) - PetroChina will pay Encana Corp C$2.2 billion ($2.2 billion) for a nearly half stake in the Canadian company’s emerging liquids-rich natural gas prospect in Alberta, bringing the two companies back together following a failed joint venture attempt in 2011.

Under the deal, PetroChina will gain a 49.9 percent interest in Encana’s Duvernay play, estimated to contain 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent. It paid C$1.18 billion at closing and the other C$1 billion is payable in the next four years by carrying Encana’s share of development spending, Encana said.

The deal was announced less than a week after Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper issued new guidelines for the takeover of Canadian assets by foreign state-owned enterprises. Encana and PetroChina tried to set up a C$5.4 billion joint venture on British Columbia gas assets in 2011, but the deal fell through.($1 = 0.98 Canadian)

