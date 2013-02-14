FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana says new Canada rules will not bar takeover
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

Encana says new Canada rules will not bar takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Encana Corp does not believe that new Investment Canada rules blocking state-owned companies from taking a controlling interest in oil sands projects would prohibit a takeover of the company, Encana’s interim chief executive said on Thursday.

However Clayton Woitas, an Encana board member who stepped in as temporary chief executive following the sudden departure of Randy Eresman last month, said on a conference call that the company has not received any calls or expressions of interest from would-be buyers

