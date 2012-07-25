FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Encana reports net loss on impairment charge
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

Encana reports net loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, which faces antitrust investigations following a Reuters report that it colluded with Chesapeake Energy Corp to lower the price of Michigan exploration lands, reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday because of a large one-time asset impairment charge.

The company, Canada’s largest natural-gas producer, reported a net loss of $1.5 billion, compared with a year-earlier profit of $383 million.

Operating income, which excludes most one-time items, fell 44 percent to $198 million, or 27 cents a share, from $352 million, or 48 cents a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.