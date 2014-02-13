FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana posts bigger loss due to restructuring costs
February 13, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Encana posts bigger loss due to restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss, partly due to higher administrative expenses related to restructuring.

Encana is in the midst of a restructuring launched by new Chief Executive Doug Suttles as the company looks to cut production of low-value natural gas and increase output of more lucrative oil and natural gas liquids.

The company’s net loss widened to $251 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $80 million, a year earlier.

Excluding most one-time items, Encana posted an operating profit of $226 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $296 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
