May 13 (Reuters) - Encana Corp , Canada’s largest natural-gas producer, said its first-quarter operating profit more than doubled, helped by higher gas prices and liquids production.

The company’s operating profit rose to $515 million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $179 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Scott Haggett and Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)