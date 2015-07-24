FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Encana posts quarterly loss due to $1.3 bln charge
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

Canada's Encana posts quarterly loss due to $1.3 bln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Encana Corp , Canada’s largest natural gas producer, posted a second-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by an impairment charge of about $1.3 billion.

The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of $1.61 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a year-ago profit of $271 million.

Encana’s operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, was $167 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a profit of $171 million, or 23 cents a year earlier. The loss was partly due to increased production while oil and gas prices remained weak. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
