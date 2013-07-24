FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Encana operating profit rises 25 percent due to higher oil and NGL volumes
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Encana operating profit rises 25 percent due to higher oil and NGL volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s largest gas producer, reported a 25 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit as oil and natural gas liquids volumes rose.

The company reported a net profit of $730 million, compared with a loss of $1.5 billion a year earlier, when it reported a large asset impairment charge.

Operating income, which excludes most one-time items, rose to $247 million, or 34 cents per share, from $198 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results come amid a rebound in natural gas prices, after a heatwave followed a chilly spring in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.