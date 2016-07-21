FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Canada's Encana posts smaller loss, raises 2016 capital spend plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Canada's Encana posts smaller loss, raises 2016 capital spend plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by its ongoing cost-cutting drive, and said it would raise its 2016 capital expenditure program by $200 million.

The Calgary-based company's net loss narrowed to $601 million in the second-quarter ended June 30 from $1.61 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company reported an operating profit of 10 cents, compared with a loss of 20 cents a year earlier.

Encana said it will use a portion of the proceeds from the sale of its Gordondale and DJ basins to increase its capital program. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.