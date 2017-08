Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year ago, when the company took an impairment charge of $805 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to $281 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $612 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)