FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Encana to sell some Texas gas assets for $530 mln
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Encana to sell some Texas gas assets for $530 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

April 29 (Reuters) - Encana Corp , Canada’s largest natural gas producer, said it had agreed to sell about 90,000 net acres in east Texas for about $530 million to an undisclosed buyer, as part of a plan to cut its dependence on low-value natural gas.

Chief Executive Doug Suttles has been selling assets to reduce exposure to natural gas, which has become cheaper after a U.S. shale boom.

Encana, which is focusing on five shale fields in the United States and Canada with reserves high in oil and valuable natural-gas liquids, agreed in March to sell its properties in Wyoming’s Jonah natural gas field to private equity firm TPG Capital for $1.8 billion.

The sale announced on Tuesday includes areas primarily in Leon and Robertson counties with average production of about 100 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas and about 1,200 barrels per day (bpd) of total liquids in 2013.

Estimated proved reserves of the properties were a little over 200 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), comprising 97 percent of natural gas, at the end of last year.

The sale is expected to close in the quarter ending June. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.