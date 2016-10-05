FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Encana says 2016 costs down by $50 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Encana says 2016 costs down by $50 million

Nia Williams

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Encana Corp said on Wednesday it has made $50 million in cost savings in 2016, continuing a trend of Canadian oil and gas producers squeezing spending in response to the prolonged downturn in global crude prices.

Calgary-based Encana updated its 2016 guidance to reflect savings in production and mineral taxes, and operating, processing and transportation costs. The company now expects to spend S1.1 million-$1.2 million this year, it said in a statement ahead of its investor day in New York.

Shares in Encana were last up 3 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$14.31.

The update from Encana comes two weeks after fellow Canadian crude producer Imperial Oil said its 2016 sustaining capital had dropped 25 percent to C$900 million ($681.41 million) from a year earlier.

Both oil sands and conventional oil producers in Canada have been forced to cut costs aggressively in response to the two-year crude rout, in which prices have more than halved.

While much of savings came from squeezing suppliers into lowering their rates, a number of the major Canadian oil producers including Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy have said they think a third of those savings will be sustainable even when oil prices recover. ($1 = 1.3208 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.