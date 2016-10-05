Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a court complaint unsealed on Wednesday.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 5 Encana Corp said on Wednesday it has made $50 million in cost savings in 2016, continuing a trend of Canadian oil and gas producers squeezing spending in response to the prolonged downturn in global crude prices.
Calgary-based Encana updated its 2016 guidance to reflect savings in production and mineral taxes, and operating, processing and transportation costs. The company now expects to spend S1.1 million-$1.2 million this year, it said in a statement ahead of its investor day in New York.
Shares in Encana were last up 3 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$14.31.
The update from Encana comes two weeks after fellow Canadian crude producer Imperial Oil said its 2016 sustaining capital had dropped 25 percent to C$900 million ($681.41 million) from a year earlier.
Both oil sands and conventional oil producers in Canada have been forced to cut costs aggressively in response to the two-year crude rout, in which prices have more than halved.
While much of savings came from squeezing suppliers into lowering their rates, a number of the major Canadian oil producers including Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy have said they think a third of those savings will be sustainable even when oil prices recover. ($1 = 1.3208 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Oct 4 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it had amended its regulatory capital ratios for the first three quarters of 2016, a move that left the bank holding more risky assets than it had reported.
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices hearing a closely watched insider trading case indicated on Wednesday they could issue a ruling that would make it easier for prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund managers and other traders.