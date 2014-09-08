FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Encana to sell full stake in PrairieSky for about C$2.6 bln
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Encana to sell full stake in PrairieSky for about C$2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s Encana Corp said it would sell its entire stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd for gross proceeds of about C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion).

The company said it would sell 70.2 million shares at C$36.50 per share through a bought deal financing, which is expected to close by Sept. 26.

The price represented a 4.2 percent discount to PrairieSky’s Monday closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The sale is to underwriters joint bookrun by TD Securities Inc, CIBC, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets. ($1 = 1.0969 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

