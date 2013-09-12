Encana says needs to make changes in business strategy

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s largest gas producer, said an assessment of the company’s assets showed that it needed to make “significant changes” in several areas of its business.

“Encana has more inventory in its portfolio of plays, particularly dry natural gas, than can be optimally developed,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Encana said in July that an internal strategy development team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Doug Suttles, was evaluating the company’s assets, performance and competitive positioning.