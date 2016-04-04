FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encore escapes class action over debt collection lawsuits
"Everything in the house is history"
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 4, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

Encore escapes class action over debt collection lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Michigan has dismissed a proposed class action accusing collection agency Encore Capital Group of suing consumers over old debts that were no longer legally enforceable, ruling that the case must be decided in arbitration.

The decision last week by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ends a 2015 lawsuit seeking damages for violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which prohibits certain practices including time-barred lawsuits to collect debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MaaSqr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
