Encore escapes class action over debt collection lawsuits

A federal judge in Michigan has dismissed a proposed class action accusing collection agency Encore Capital Group of suing consumers over old debts that were no longer legally enforceable, ruling that the case must be decided in arbitration.

The decision last week by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ends a 2015 lawsuit seeking damages for violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which prohibits certain practices including time-barred lawsuits to collect debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MaaSqr