February 26, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. court voids Encore debt settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday voided a $5.2 million settlement intended to resolve allegations that Encore Capital Group Inc had used illegal and deceptive tactics to collect debts from roughly 1.44 million consumers.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge David Katz in Toledo, Ohio, abused his discretion in finding that the settlement with Encore and its Midland Funding and Midland Credit Management units was “fair, reasonable and adequate,” and in certifying a nationwide settlement class. It sent the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.

Encore’s settlement had won Katz’s approval in August 2011. It was intended to resolve claims that Midland relied on false or “robo-signed” affidavits to collect consumer debt that was not owed or was already paid off.

