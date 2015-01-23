FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian customs seize 2 million endangered baby eels
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 23, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgarian customs seize 2 million endangered baby eels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bulgarian customs officials said on Friday that had seized two million endangered European baby eels stashed in containers.

Two alleged Chinese traffickers were detained at Sofia airport for trying to smuggle the eels in eight Styrofoam containers. They were travelling from Madrid to Sofia and declared the eels as food items, officials said.

The European eel is classified as a critically threatened species of fish protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Trading in the species without a permit is forbidden worldwide. Eels sell at 500 euros per kg in Europe but they can fetch up to 1300 euros a kilo in some Asian countries, customs officials said.

Officials said the baby eels were transported to the rescue centre at the public aquarium in the Black Sea city of Varna. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.