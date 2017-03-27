Judge revives herring endangered species petition

The National Marine Fisheries Service must reconsider whether the blueback herring should be listed as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, a federal judge ruled on Saturday in a win for a coalition of environmentalists led by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., said two of the fisheries service's essential conclusions were not rationally related to the facts, and the federal agency also "entirely failed to consider other important aspects of the problem."

