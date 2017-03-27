FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Judge revives herring endangered species petition
March 27, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

Judge revives herring endangered species petition

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The National Marine Fisheries Service must reconsider whether the blueback herring should be listed as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, a federal judge ruled on Saturday in a win for a coalition of environmentalists led by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., said two of the fisheries service's essential conclusions were not rationally related to the facts, and the federal agency also "entirely failed to consider other important aspects of the problem."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nb2tIw

