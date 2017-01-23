Endeavour Mining sees higher gold production in 2017

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp , which is in merger talks with Acacia Mining Plc , said on Monday that it expected its production to rise by as much as 10 percent in 2017.

The company said its gold production is expected to range between 600,000 and 640,000 ounces in 2017. Endeavour's production was 584,000 ounces in 2016.

The miner said it expected all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $860-$905 per ounce in 2017. For 2016, the company's costs were $895 per ounce.

Endeavour's fourth-quarter production rose about 28 percent to 175,000 ounces from a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)