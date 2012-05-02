FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Endeavour's loss widens; shares slump
May 2, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Endeavour's loss widens; shares slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas company Endeavour International Corp’s first-quarter net loss widened on lower natural gas sales in the UK and a dip in gas prices, sending its shares down as much as 26 percent.

The company’s stock, which touched a three-month low of $9.51, was the top loser on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Net loss in the quarter widened to $35.3 million, or 94 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $15.2 million.

Excluding one-off items, the company posted net loss of 42 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

