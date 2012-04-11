FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Endeavour Silver revenue rises on output, gold prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Endeavour Silver revenue rises on output, gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp said its first-quarter revenue rose 39 percent on increased production and higher gold prices.

The company, which owns the Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines in Mexico, said silver production rose 19 percent to 1.1 million ounces, while gold output rose 26 percent to 6,321 ounces.

First quarter revenue was $49 million.

Realized gold price rose 20 percent to $1,686 per ounce, while silver prices fell 1 percent to $33.10 per ounce, Endeavour Silver said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.