UPDATE 1-Endeavour Silver revenue rises on output, gold prices

April 11 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp said its first-quarter revenue rose 39 percent on increased production and higher gold prices.

The company, which owns the Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines in Mexico, said silver production rose 19 percent to 1.1 million ounces, while gold output rose 26 percent to 6,321 ounces.

First quarter revenue was $49 million.

Realized gold price rose 20 percent to $1,686 per ounce, while silver prices fell 1 percent to $33.10 per ounce, Endeavour Silver said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)