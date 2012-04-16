FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Endeavour Silver to buy mining interests in Mexico
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Endeavour Silver to buy mining interests in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Endeavour Silver Corp is buying two of AuRico Gold’s silver and gold mining interests in Mexico for up to $250 million in cash and stock to expand its footprint in the country.

Endeavour will pay AuRico $100 million in cash and $100 million in Endeavour common shares for the El Cubo mine and the Guadalupe y Calvo exploration project, the companies said.

Toronto-based AuRico is also entitled to get an additional $50 million in cash payments upon the occurrence of certain events during the three years after closing.

El Cubo is a producing mine located in the Guanajuato state in central Mexico and Guadalupe y Calvo is an advanced exploration project based in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

The deal is expected to increase Endeavour’s 2012 silver production by at least 12 percent to 4.8 million ounces.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.