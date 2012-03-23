Cyrte, Apollo to become majority Endemol owners

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - Endemol, the TV production house behind Big Brother and Deal or No Deal, will be majority-owned by Dutch investment firm Cyrte and hedge fund Apollo, a Cyrte spokesman said on Friday.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Italian media group Mediaset and U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, who own Endemol shares, will be “small participants” in Endemol, the Cyrte spokesman said.

In January, Endemol reached an agreement on restructuring with more than two thirds of its lenders, who are set to take control in a debt-for-equity swap. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)