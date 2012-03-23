FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyrte, Apollo to become majority Endemol owners
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

Cyrte, Apollo to become majority Endemol owners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - Endemol, the TV production house behind Big Brother and Deal or No Deal, will be majority-owned by Dutch investment firm Cyrte and hedge fund Apollo, a Cyrte spokesman said on Friday.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Italian media group Mediaset and U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, who own Endemol shares, will be “small participants” in Endemol, the Cyrte spokesman said.

In January, Endemol reached an agreement on restructuring with more than two thirds of its lenders, who are set to take control in a debt-for-equity swap. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.