Spain's Endesa open to Chile cap increase asset value review
July 31, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Endesa open to Chile cap increase asset value review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Endesa said on Tuesday it is open to reviewing the value of assets put towards a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion in its Chilean affiliate Enersis, after shareholders and analysts said the assets were overvalued.

Enersis said last week it would seek approval in September from at least two-thirds of shareholders for the increase, in which parent Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Hector Lopez, Endesa’s director general for strategy and development, told reporters in Santiago after meeting shareholders that the company had made a separate valuation of the assets and saw a “certain space” to reach agreement on their value.

