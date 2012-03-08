FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Endesa sees 7 bln eur core profit in 2012
March 8, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 6 years ago

Spain's Endesa sees 7 bln eur core profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 8 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Endesa, which is majority owned by Italy’s Enel , said on Thursday it is targeting a 2.6 percent compound annual growth rate in core profit between 2011 and 2016.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen growing to about 8.3 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in 2016 from 7 billion in 2012.

The utility plans to invest some 10.7 billion euros until 2016, it said in a presentation. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

