FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Endesa sees 675 mln euro hit from latest energy reforms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 31, 2013 / 7:28 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Endesa sees 675 mln euro hit from latest energy reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says fresh energy reforms to hit core profit margins

* First half core profit 3.6 bln euros, up 1 percent

* Results reflect 489 mln euro hit from reforms since 2012 (Recasts with forecast impact of energy reform)

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Endesa said it expects the country’s latest energy overhaul to wipe a total 675 million euros ($894 million) from the group’s core profit margins between this year and next.

The reform, announced on July 12 and designed to plug a widening gap between regulated power prices and generation costs, will hit the company’s margins by about 275 million euros this year and about 400 million euros in 2014.

“This impact is far above what the company could have reasonably expected,” Endesa said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the estimates did not include steps it may take to try to reduce the negative impact of the measures.

Other utilities Iberdrola and Gas Natural have also warned of the negative impact of the reform on pre-tax earnings, leaving the door open to potential legal action.

Spanish electricity grid operator Red Electrica’s revenues were also hit by the measures.

Endesa, which is majority owned by Italy’s Enel, posted an annual 2.8 percent fall in first-half net profit to 1.1 billion euros, as low production and prices in its generation business offset a positive one-off item in Argentina.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to 3.6 billion euros, reflecting an estimated 489 million-euro impact from measures the government has implemented to curb the tariff deficit since the start of 2012, including a power generation tax.

$1 = 0.7547 euros Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.