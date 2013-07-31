UPDATE 1-Endesa sees 675 mln euro hit from latest energy reforms

* Says fresh energy reforms to hit core profit margins

* First half core profit 3.6 bln euros, up 1 percent

* Results reflect 489 mln euro hit from reforms since 2012 (Recasts with forecast impact of energy reform)

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Endesa said it expects the country’s latest energy overhaul to wipe a total 675 million euros ($894 million) from the group’s core profit margins between this year and next.

The reform, announced on July 12 and designed to plug a widening gap between regulated power prices and generation costs, will hit the company’s margins by about 275 million euros this year and about 400 million euros in 2014.

“This impact is far above what the company could have reasonably expected,” Endesa said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the estimates did not include steps it may take to try to reduce the negative impact of the measures.

Other utilities Iberdrola and Gas Natural have also warned of the negative impact of the reform on pre-tax earnings, leaving the door open to potential legal action.

Spanish electricity grid operator Red Electrica’s revenues were also hit by the measures.

Endesa, which is majority owned by Italy’s Enel, posted an annual 2.8 percent fall in first-half net profit to 1.1 billion euros, as low production and prices in its generation business offset a positive one-off item in Argentina.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to 3.6 billion euros, reflecting an estimated 489 million-euro impact from measures the government has implemented to curb the tariff deficit since the start of 2012, including a power generation tax.