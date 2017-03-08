FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Enel denies report of possible Endesa stake sale to funds
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 5 months ago

Enel denies report of possible Endesa stake sale to funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel denied on Wednesday a press report regarding the possible sale to investment funds of its controlling stake in Spanish unit Endesa.

Spanish paper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that CVC, Blackstone and KKR were interested in acquiring the utility's stake in Endesa, valued at 15 billion euros.

"Enel once again denies any rumour relating to a possible sale of Endesa as purely old groundless speculation," Enel said in an emailed comment.

Enel, one of Europe's biggest utilities, owns 70.14 percent of Endesa. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

