UPDATE 2-Endesa prioritises dividends in new domestic focus

* Endesa sees room for more special dividends

* Has flexibility to increase dividend policy

* Mulling offer for E.ON Spanish assets (Releads, adds management comments)

By Tracy Rucinski and Stephen Jewkes

MADRID/MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Endesa, the Spanish utility controlled by Italy’s Enel, has the financial muscle to increase dividends and even fund acquisitions after selling its Latin American assets, it said on Wednesday.

Madrid-based Endesa, 92 percent owned by state-controlled Enel, sold the assets to its Italian parent earlier this year in order to focus on the domestic market.

The deal, which will give more direct control over the fast-growing Latin American business to Enel, called on Endesa to pay an 8.25 billion euros ($10.46 billion) special dividend. On Wednesday Endesa announced a second special dividend on top of that, worth 6.3 billion euros. Both will be paid on October 29.

“We have the potential for further extraordinary dividends,” Endesa CEO Jose Bogas said on a conference call with analysts on the group’s new strategy focused on the Iberian area.

The company said it would be offering an ordinary dividend of 0.76 euro per share this year which it said it would raise by at least 5 percent a year in 2015 and 2016.

“We have the flexibility to further increase our dividend policy in the medium term,” Bogas said.

Endesa, bought by Enel in 2008 in a transformational deal that turned the Italian company into Europe’s No. 2 utility for capacity, will now focus on growth in electricity in Spain and in neighbouring countries such as Portugal and France while pursuing growth opportunities in the gas sector.

The utility, which generates around 65 percent of its core earnings from regulated businesses, is planning to spend 2.5 billion euros over the next three years, more than half of which is earmarked for regulated activity.

It is targeting core earnings of around 2.9 billion euros this year and next and is looking to lift that to around 3.1 billion euros in 2016.

To do that it could consider snapping up businesses on its home markets if they offer shareholders more value than dividends, including buying some of the Spanish assets Germany’s E.ON is looking to sell.

“We are analysing the offer... We will take a decision in some days,” Bogas said.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday Endesa was only interested in E.ON’s distribution and market client portfolio assets in Spain. Endesa declined to comment.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, has previously said one of the options it is studying is to sell a stake of up to 22 percent in Endesa to increase the Spanish group’s free float and help it pay down debt.

Asked by analysts if Enel would sell Endesa shares on the market, Bogas said no decision had been taken as yet.

Enel is looking to sell more than 4 billion euros of assets this year to help bring its debt down to about 37 billion euros by the end of this year from 41.5 billion euros at the end of March and keep its investment-grade rating.