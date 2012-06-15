FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel to sell Endesa Ireland for 270 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Enel to sell Endesa Ireland for 270 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell Endesa Ireland to Scottish and Southern Energy for 270 million euros ($340.11 million).

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, said the sale will have a positive impact on its net debt to the tune of around 382 million euros.

In a statement Enel said its Spanish unit Endesa, which controls Endesa Ireland, is expected to close the sale in the third quarter.

Enel, which operates in some 40 countries worldwide and sells power and gas to around 61 million customers, is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet as it moves to cut debt to 30 billion euros in 2016 from last year’s 44.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.