Enel to sell Endesa Ireland for 270 mln euros

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell Endesa Ireland to Scottish and Southern Energy for 270 million euros ($340.11 million).

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, said the sale will have a positive impact on its net debt to the tune of around 382 million euros.

In a statement Enel said its Spanish unit Endesa, which controls Endesa Ireland, is expected to close the sale in the third quarter.

Enel, which operates in some 40 countries worldwide and sells power and gas to around 61 million customers, is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet as it moves to cut debt to 30 billion euros in 2016 from last year’s 44.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)