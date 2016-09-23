FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endo International CEO steps down; Campanelli named successor
September 23, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Endo International CEO steps down; Campanelli named successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc said on Friday Chief Executive and President Rajiv De Silva had stepped down, and named Paul Campanelli as his successor.

Campanelli joined Endo in 2015 following its acquisition of Par Pharmaceutical, where he served as CEO since 2012.

Campanelli is president of Endo's generic and OTC drugs business, which accounted for about 60 percent of the company's total revenue through the first half of 2016.

Shares of Endo, which backed its third quarter and full-year financial guidance, were up 7.7 percent at $21.83 on Friday. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

