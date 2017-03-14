FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Risk of Endo's opioid painkiller outweigh benefits: FDA Panel
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 5 months ago

Risk of Endo's opioid painkiller outweigh benefits: FDA Panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The benefits of Endo International Plc's long-acting opioid painkiller no longer outweigh its risks, an independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The drug, Opana ER, is a long-acting variation of oxymorphine that is intended to treat pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

The advisory committee meeting was called to address the high abuse rate of Opana ER and other oxymorphone opioids, in context of the epidemic of opioid abuse, overdose and addiction which experts partly attribute to the unrestricted prescription of narcotic painkillers. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.