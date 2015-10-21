FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endo says most of its drugs not marketed via specialty pharmacies
October 21, 2015

Endo says most of its drugs not marketed via specialty pharmacies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc said a majority of its drugs are not distributed using specialty pharmacies.

Endo's statement follows a similar announcement from Allergan Plc after the New York Times reported on Monday that drugmakers were using specialty distributors to circumvent barriers in order to raise drug prices. (nyti.ms/1OIwom4)

Endo said its products distributed by specialty pharmacies include Xiaflex, Aveed and Testopel, among others.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

