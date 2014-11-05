FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Endo profit beats estimates on strong generic drug sales
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Endo profit beats estimates on strong generic drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc, which is acquiring Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to a nearly 74 percent jump in sales of its generic drugs in the United States.

The Dublin-based company’s adjusted net income rose to $182.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $160.7 million a year earlier.

However, on a per share basis, profit fell to $1.15 from $1.34 due to a 32 percent rise in the shares outstanding.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $763.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of about $725.71 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Endo International, formerly known as Endo Health Solutions, closed at $68.67 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.