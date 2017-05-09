FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endo posts 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue
May 9, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 3 months ago

Endo posts 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its newly launched generic drugs.

However, the drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $173.8 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $133.9 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company booked an asset impairment charge of $204 million in the latest quarter.

Total revenue rose to $1.04 billion from $963.5 million. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

