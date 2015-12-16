FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endo Health to pay $39 mln over fluoride labeling claims
December 16, 2015

Endo Health to pay $39 mln over fluoride labeling claims

Dec 16 (Reuters) - A generic drug maker owned by Endo International Plc has reached a $39 million settlement with the U.S. government and 47 states stemming from the unlawful labeling of multivitamins that contained fluoride.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the settlement on Wednesday. The case stemmed from a 2013 whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act in which the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general later intervened. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Nate Raymond)

