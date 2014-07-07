FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endo, BioDelivery painkiller effective in late-stage study
July 7, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Endo, BioDelivery painkiller effective in late-stage study

July 7 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc said their experimental pain drug was found effective in a late-stage trial.

The painkiller, BEMA buprenorphine, was being tested against a placebo in patients with pain severe enough to require around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Opioids are a class of drugs that includes not only powerful prescription painkillers like morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl but also heroin. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

