FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Endo's quarterly results miss estimates, cuts full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 1:43 PM / 5 years ago

Endo's quarterly results miss estimates, cuts full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Endo Health Solutions Inc reported a quarterly revenue below market estimates on lower sales of its prescription pain drug Opana ER, and the company cut its outlook for the year for the second time in two months.

Net sales of Opana ER fell 36 percent to $62.2 million in the third quarter on lower prescriptions.

Endo’s pain-relieving patch Lidoderm, also its biggest revenue driver, is set to face competition from Sept. 15, 2013 when Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc would launch a generic version of the drug.

The company said it now expects to earn between $5.00 and $5.10 per share for 2012, down from its previous view of $5.20 and $5.40.

It revised its revenue forecast for the year to $3.05 billion from a range of $3.0 billion and 3.2 billion.

Third-quarter net income grew to $54 million, or 45 cents per share, from $41 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Endo earned $1.25 per share.

Total revenue fell 1 percent to $750.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.28 per share on revenue of $788.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Endo also ended late-stage clinical trial with Canada-based Bioniche Life Sciences Inc for Urocidin, a drug proposed to treat a kind of bladder cancer.

The Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based company’s shares, which have fallen about 25 percent in eight months, closed at $29.23 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.