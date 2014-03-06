FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Endo Health's testosterone drug
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 6, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

FDA approves Endo Health's testosterone drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Endo Health Solutions Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its thrice-rejected testosterone drug, Aveed, to treat male hypogonadism.

The health regulator rejected the drug last May, saying that Endo needed a better plan to manage the risks associated with the drug.

Aveed, which contains testosterone and castor oil, is expected to be launched in early March, Endo said on Thursday.

Male hypogonadism is a condition characterized by low production of the hormone testosterone, often leading to a loss of libido, depression and fatigue. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.