FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Endo Health profit beats Street on strong anesthetic sales
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Endo Health profit beats Street on strong anesthetic sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Endo Health Solutions Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations on strong sales of its anesthetic and generic drugs.

Generic drug sales increased 20 percent, while sales of the company’s anesthetic Lidoderm jumped 16 percent in the second quarter. Total revenue rose 29 percent to $785 million.

Net income fell to $9.0 million, or 8 cents per share, from $55 million, or 44 cents per share. Excluding items, it earned $1.27 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.18 per share.

The company said it took a pre-tax charge of $131 million to settle patent lawsuits with Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Endo Health settled two patent lawsuits with Watson in May, allowing Watson to launch a generic version of Endo’s Lidoderm, pending approval from U.S. health regulators.

The company cut its revenue outlook for the full year to between $3.05 billion and $3.18 billion from its previous forecast of $3.15-$3.30 billion on a supply shortage of its painkiller Opana due to a new formulation of the drug.

Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Endo’s shares rose 8 percent to a two-month high of $32.12 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.