ProSieben buys majority of UK movie producer Endor

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 is to buy a majority stake in British movie and television producer Endor from producer Hilary Bevan Jones, the head of ProSieben’s production unit Red Arrow told a German newspaper.

“We are reaching a new dimension with the takeover of British production company Endor,” Handelsblatt daily cited Jan Frouman as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.

The paper said he declined to say how much ProSieben was paying for the stake.

Frouman also said the company was in talks to make acquisitions in the United States. “We are talking to a number of production companies in the United States. We could imagine buying further companies in the world’s biggest TV market.”