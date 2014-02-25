FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Endurance's revenue rises 17 pct on higher subscribers
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 25, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Endurance's revenue rises 17 pct on higher subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, which provides Internet domain names, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in subscribers.

The company’s shares rose as much as 16 percent to $16.11 in trading after the bell.

Net loss attributable to Endurance fell to $67.5 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $72.6 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $136.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said total subscribers rose 8.7 percent to about 3.5 million as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.