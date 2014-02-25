FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Endurance revenue jumps on subscriber additions; shares rise
February 25, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Endurance revenue jumps on subscriber additions; shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects 1st-qtr adj revenue of $145-147 mln

* 4th-qtr revenue up 17 pct to $136.4 mln

* Shares up 16 pct after the bell (Adds details, background, shares)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, a provider of internet domain names, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company added more subscribers, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.

Endurance owns several brands that offer services including website design and hosting, domain name registry and e-commerce tools to small businesses.

The Warburg Pincus-backed company went public last October in an offering that valued it at about $1.41 billion. Its shares have gained more than a quarter of their value since then.

The company said on Tuesday it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $55-$57 million in the current quarter.

Endurance also forecast adjusted revenue of $145-147 million for the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $139 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 17 percent to $136.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said total subscribers rose 8.7 percent to about 3.5 million as of Dec. 31.

Endurance’s net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to $67.5 million, or 57 cents per share, from $72.6 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Endurance shares were trading at $15.30 after the bell. They closed at $13.87 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

