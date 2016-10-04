FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sompo Japan to buy Endurance Specialty for about $6.5 bln - Nikkei
October 4, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Sompo Japan to buy Endurance Specialty for about $6.5 bln - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, a unit of Sompo Holdings Inc, has firmed up plans to acquire U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The deal, which could be valued at about $6.5 billion, will be announced as soon as Wednesday, the Nikkei said. [s.nikkei.com/1W2QpaG ]

Sompo Japan will buy all of Endurance's outstanding shares without a tender offer, a move that is legal in Bermuda, the Nikkei said.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance and Endurance Specialty Holdings were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
