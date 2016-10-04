Sompo Japan to buy Endurance Specialty for about $6.5 bln - Nikkei

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, a unit of Sompo Holdings Inc, has firmed up plans to acquire U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The deal, which could be valued at about $6.5 billion, will be announced as soon as Wednesday, the Nikkei said. [s.nikkei.com/1W2QpaG ]

Sompo Japan will buy all of Endurance's outstanding shares without a tender offer, a move that is legal in Bermuda, the Nikkei said.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance and Endurance Specialty Holdings were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)