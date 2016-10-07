FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's $174 mln Endurance Tech IPO oversubscribed on last day
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

India's $174 mln Endurance Tech IPO oversubscribed on last day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies' 11.6 billion rupee ($174 million) initial public offering (IPO) was nearly 44 times oversubscribed on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

The company received bids for 754.3 million shares against 17.2 million on offer, according to data updated as of 0115 GMT.

The shares were being sold in a price range of 467 rupees to 472 rupees apiece.

Indian companies have raised $2.9 billion through IPOs in the first nine months of this year, a 171 percent jump from a year earlier, in their best run since 2010, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 66.5953 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.