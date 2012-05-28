FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland seeks to double Enea 2011 dividend to $61 mln
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 28, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Poland seeks to double Enea 2011 dividend to $61 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The state-controlled supervisory board at Poland’s utility Enea is seeking to double the 2011 dividend payout to 212 million zlotys ($61 mln) from nearly 107 million originally proposed by the management, the company said on Monday.

Enea, Poland’s no.3 utility, posted an unconsolidated net profit of 358 million zlotys last year.

Poland earmarked 8 billion zlotys in dividend incomes from state-run companies in this year’s budget.

$1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

