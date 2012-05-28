Poland seeks to double Enea 2011 dividend to $61 mln

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The state-controlled supervisory board at Poland’s utility Enea is seeking to double the 2011 dividend payout to 212 million zlotys ($61 mln) from nearly 107 million originally proposed by the management, the company said on Monday.

Enea, Poland’s no.3 utility, posted an unconsolidated net profit of 358 million zlotys last year.

Poland earmarked 8 billion zlotys in dividend incomes from state-run companies in this year’s budget.