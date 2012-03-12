FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD mulls $257 mln loan to Enea
March 12, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 6 years ago

EBRD mulls $257 mln loan to Enea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it was considering an 800 million zloty ($257 million) loan to Polish utility Enea to finance its distribution arm and an expansion of its renewable energy business.

The loan would be part of a 3.2 billion zloty investment programme at Enea unit Enea Operator from 2012-15 that is being co-financed by the European Investment Bank and the Nordic Investment Bank.

“ENEA Operator plans to connect over 500 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity to its network, in the next few years. Therefore, the project will also contribute to further expansion of Polish renewable energy sector,” EBRD said on Monday.

Poland controls Enea via a 51.3-percent stake, while EBRD holds 2.5 percent. ($1 = 3.1166 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

