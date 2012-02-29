UPDATE 1-Enea's Q4 net falls unexpectedly on costs at new unit

* Q4 net down to $26 mln vs $39 mln expected

* Burdened by costs at plant acquired in 2011 (Adds analyst comment)

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 3 utility Enea posted a surprise decline in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday due to higher-than-expected costs at a recently-acquired combined heat and power plant.

The state-controlled company reported a fourth quarter net profit of 80 million zlotys ($25.93 million), down 13 percent from the previous year, and against expectations of 120 million zlotys.

Enea took full control of a Bialystok-based combined heat and power plant in June 2011, by buying a 70 percent stake from Societe Nationale d‘Electricite et de Thermique, a unit of Germany’s E.ON, for 348 million zlotys.

“We can see high costs related to Elektrocieplownia Bialystok on all levels. The management needs to explain whether this is a one-off or something permanent,” said Pawel Puchalski, analyst at Warsaw-based broker DM BZ WBK.

The group’s share price has lost 8 percent this year, slightly outperforming Warsaw’s WIG-Energy index that lost 11 percent, but underperforming the bourse’s all-share index WIG, which gained 11 percent. ($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Jane Merriman)